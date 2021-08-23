Capital Wealth Planning LLC Has $98.61 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 13.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,555,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,506 shares during the period. Newmont makes up 2.8% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $98,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,531,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 108,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,212,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,253,000 after purchasing an additional 57,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,523,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,929,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $280,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,361,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,682,137 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.63.

Newmont stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.65. The stock had a trading volume of 176,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,632,357. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $54.18 and a one year high of $75.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.89.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.71%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.