Capital Wealth Planning LLC Reduces Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,995 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Express by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 192.5% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $160.42. 51,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,504,923. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.97. The stock has a market cap of $127.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $173.92 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $173.00 price target (up previously from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.15.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

