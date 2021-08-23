Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.30

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.30 and last traded at $28.31, with a volume of 20431 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.09.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRBU shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

About Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

