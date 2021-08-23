Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Acquires 957 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 1.7% of Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,210,000 after buying an additional 12,909 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 103.0% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 98,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,893,000 after buying an additional 49,757 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,784,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,143,000 after purchasing an additional 350,760 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $1,787,000.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $154.57. The company had a trading volume of 41,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,603. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.67. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $103.48 and a twelve month high of $155.62.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

