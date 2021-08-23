Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Buys 1,834 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.4% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.12. 900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,364. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $49.95 and a 12-month high of $71.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.