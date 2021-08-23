Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 0.8% of Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,659,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,429 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $629,391,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 40,975.7% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,802,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,012 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,348,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,553.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,304,000 after acquiring an additional 778,100 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $3.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $371.37. The stock had a trading volume of 668,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,662,848. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $260.11 and a 52 week high of $369.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

