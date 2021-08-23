Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Has $753,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 3,053,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,921,000 after buying an additional 129,788 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 256,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,374,000 after buying an additional 31,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 28,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $49.78. The stock had a trading volume of 95,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,826,532. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.50. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

