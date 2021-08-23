Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,416,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,654,278,000 after buying an additional 8,860,702 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,371,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $520,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,959 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,531,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $291,891,000 after acquiring an additional 359,667 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 727.7% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,387,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $272,857,000 after acquiring an additional 14,407,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,404,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $223,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,690 shares in the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.20. 70,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,429,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.73%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,058. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.