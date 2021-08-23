Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Purchases 911 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $398,000. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 312,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,638,000 after acquiring an additional 181,840 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.15. 24,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,854,961. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.21. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.99 and a 52 week high of $83.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

