Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.66 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.66 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.99. Casey’s General Stores reported earnings of $3.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, September 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full year earnings of $7.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $8.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $9.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CASY shares. Barclays upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.00.

Shares of CASY traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $200.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,255. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $165.38 and a 1-year high of $229.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.23%.

In other news, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $1,103,171.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,220.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $598,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,834.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 43.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

