Casper 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $51.97 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Casper has a market cap of $149.92 million and approximately $51.97 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Casper has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Casper coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00055817 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.27 or 0.00130289 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.00 or 0.00162186 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,231.01 or 0.99801615 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $503.92 or 0.01021546 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,327.34 or 0.06745214 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Casper’s total supply is 10,296,761,646 coins and its circulating supply is 1,281,853,836 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

