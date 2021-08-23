Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) SVP Sells $97,440.00 in Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $97,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of CTLT stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $125.04. 708,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,808. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.42. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $127.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.58.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.
About Catalent
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.
