Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) SVP Sells $97,440.00 in Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $97,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CTLT stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $125.04. 708,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,808. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.42. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $127.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 192,035.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,279,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,953 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in Catalent by 45,023.8% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 955,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,599,000 after purchasing an additional 953,153 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,988,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,158,000 after purchasing an additional 701,908 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,603,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Catalent by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,291,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,101,000 after purchasing an additional 470,900 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

