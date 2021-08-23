Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $204.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.66. The firm has a market cap of $112.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.80 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

