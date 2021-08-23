CDW Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:CDW)

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

CDW has increased its dividend by 123.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. CDW has a dividend payout ratio of 20.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CDW to earn $7.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

CDW opened at $195.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.51. CDW has a one year low of $105.87 and a one year high of $199.05.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CDW will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. raised their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.33.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total value of $573,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,135 shares in the company, valued at $7,445,133.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,158,792.40. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,752 shares of company stock valued at $19,151,925. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CDW stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 202,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of CDW worth $85,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

