Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Receives Buy Rating from Jonestrading

Jonestrading reissued their buy rating on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Jonestrading currently has a $30.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CLLS has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellectis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Guggenheim restated a neutral rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.75.

NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $12.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cellectis has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.36.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.13). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 181.89% and a negative return on equity of 39.99%. The company had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cellectis will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Cellectis by 11.0% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cellectis by 36.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Cellectis in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cellectis by 3.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cellectis by 14.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

