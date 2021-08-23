Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0556 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

NYSE:CGAU opened at $6.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.64. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $13.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.24.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a positive return on equity of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $202.26 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGAU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Centerra Gold stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 465,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Centerra Gold as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

