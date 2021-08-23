Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 97.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,181,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582,168 shares during the period. Celanese makes up approximately 2.0% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $179,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 1.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management boosted its stake in Celanese by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 18,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Celanese by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 3.6% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CE traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $155.08. 3,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,263. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $100.02 and a 52 week high of $171.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.42.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.71.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

