Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Boosts Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,393,384 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 616,234 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors accounts for 3.2% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.51% of NXP Semiconductors worth $287,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 363.6% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,621 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $32,014,000 after purchasing an additional 36,223 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXPI stock traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $208.36. The company had a trading volume of 34,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,647. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.33. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $117.25 and a 12-month high of $218.84. The company has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total value of $1,040,668.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,692.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Josef Kaeser sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.95, for a total transaction of $2,179,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,582 shares of company stock worth $5,740,374 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.