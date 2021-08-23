Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,643,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,128,700 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $99,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Vertiv by 172.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vertiv by 3,725.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vertiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

Shares of NYSE VRT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.29. The company had a trading volume of 7,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,482. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 93.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.89. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $28.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

