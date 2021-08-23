Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $50.56 Million Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 381,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 96,150 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $50,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sempra Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 583,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,006 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sempra Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 235,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Sempra Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SRE shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.56. 8,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,273. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.82. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $112.33 and a 12 month high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

