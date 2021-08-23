Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 266,154 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 266,154 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of The Progressive worth $56,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Progressive by 57.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in The Progressive in the first quarter worth $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Progressive during the first quarter valued at $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 191.1% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 35.7% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,519,432.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $1,086,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,721 shares in the company, valued at $25,778,639.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,126 shares of company stock worth $7,200,517 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $98.01. The stock had a trading volume of 22,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,629. The stock has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.10. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. Equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.53.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

