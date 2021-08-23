Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Takes $64.64 Million Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,570,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,644,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PACW traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $41.13. 4,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,509. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.78. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.59. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $46.75.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

PACW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist raised their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

