ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Brokerages expect ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) to post ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.14). ChemoCentryx posted earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($1.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($1.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 568.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CCXI shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChemoCentryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $14.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.45. ChemoCentryx has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.73. The firm has a market cap of $991.24 million, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCXI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 3rd quarter worth about $423,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

