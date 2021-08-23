Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Trimmed by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $94.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. Chevron’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVX. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.41.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

