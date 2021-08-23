Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,076 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE:CVX traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.87. 770,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,324,056. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. Raymond James increased their price target on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.41.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.