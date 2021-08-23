Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $375,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 292.7% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

SDY stock opened at $123.99 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $89.02 and a 1-year high of $128.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.11.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

