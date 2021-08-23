Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,262 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its position in General Motors by 388.9% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 2,305.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $48.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a 52 week low of $28.24 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.60.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,453.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.41.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

