Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 311.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $55.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.14. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.71 and a fifty-two week high of $59.19.

