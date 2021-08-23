Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 47 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,374,446,000 after purchasing an additional 363,926 shares in the last quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth about $95,125,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,453,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,794,112,000 after purchasing an additional 137,973 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1,238.5% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 130,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,016,000 after purchasing an additional 121,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 43.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 187,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,431,000 after purchasing an additional 57,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $595.40 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $453.76 and a 1 year high of $688.03. The stock has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $642.86.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

TDG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.27.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total value of $6,646,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total value of $6,917,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,500 shares of company stock worth $68,193,165 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

