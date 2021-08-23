CIBC Cuts Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) Price Target to C$7.50

Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Alcanna from C$11.50 to C$13.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of TSE:CLIQ opened at C$6.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.61. The firm has a market cap of C$241.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16. Alcanna has a twelve month low of C$4.04 and a twelve month high of C$8.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.06.

Alcanna Inc engages in the retailing of alcohol in North America. The company retails wines, beers, and spirits; and cannabis products It operates 176 locations in Alberta and British Columbia; and 53 cannabis retail stores in Alberta, Ontario, and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Liquor Stores N.A.

