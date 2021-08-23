CIBC Trims Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Target Price to C$11.00

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) had its price target cut by investment analysts at CIBC to C$11.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$1.25 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outpeform” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Nomad Royalty stock traded up C$0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting C$7.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,335. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$448.72 million and a PE ratio of 35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71. Nomad Royalty has a 12 month low of C$7.34 and a 12 month high of C$18.90.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

