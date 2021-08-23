CIBC Upgrades Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) to Outperform

CIBC upgraded shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has C$1.70 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$0.90.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a C$1.70 target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. National Bankshares set a C$1.75 price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$1.75 price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$1.81.

Shares of TSE:TWM opened at C$1.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.53. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of C$0.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.34. The company has a market cap of C$437.70 million and a P/E ratio of 6.35.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

