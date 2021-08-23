Cipher Trading Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Cipher coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Cipher has a market cap of $115,923.33 and approximately $135,146.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cipher has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cipher alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.98 or 0.00366642 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000236 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000086 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001698 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $470.03 or 0.00946976 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003506 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cipher Profile

CPR is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cipher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cipher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.