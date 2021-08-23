Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,371 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 161.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,162,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,094,329,000 after acquiring an additional 13,057,642 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 35.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,319,591,000 after buying an additional 11,791,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,321,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282,145 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 58.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 13,637,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $705,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,815,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,213,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.38. The company had a trading volume of 183,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,250,627. The firm has a market cap of $246.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $58.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.21%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,035 shares of company stock worth $3,339,606. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

