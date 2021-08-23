Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,815,904 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 61,317 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.4% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Cisco Systems worth $149,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,020 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $58.48. The stock had a trading volume of 677,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,250,627. The firm has a market cap of $246.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,541. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,035 shares of company stock valued at $3,339,606. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

