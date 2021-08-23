Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. DZ Bank restated a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.60.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $58.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.40. The company has a market capitalization of $245.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.21%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,035 shares of company stock worth $3,339,606. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

