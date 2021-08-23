Citadel Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,380 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of Wilhelmina International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

In related news, major shareholder Retail Ecommerce Ventures Llc bought 237,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHLM stock opened at $5.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.32. Wilhelmina International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $14.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.

