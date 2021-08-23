Citadel Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 90,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Farmmi at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Farmmi during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Farmmi alerts:

Shares of Farmmi stock opened at $0.36 on Monday. Farmmi, Inc. has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42.

Farmmi, Inc supplies agricultural products. It focuses on processing and selling edible fungi, mainly Shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms. The company was founded by Ye Fang Zhang and Zheng Yu Wan in 2003 and is headquartered in Lishui, China.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Farmmi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmmi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.