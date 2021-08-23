Citadel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) by 263.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,581 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of SPAR Group worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SPAR Group by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 98,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPAR Group by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 14,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPAR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Williams H. Bartels sold 52,632 shares of SPAR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $101,579.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Igor Novgorodtsev sold 33,868 shares of SPAR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $53,511.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,463 shares of company stock valued at $195,078 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGRP opened at $1.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59. The firm has a market cap of $34.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. SPAR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $3.86.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SPAR Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

SPAR Group Profile

SPAR Group, Inc engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey.

