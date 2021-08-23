Citadel Advisors LLC Takes $96,000 Position in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Separately, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford during the first quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:AINC opened at $14.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.07. Ashford Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $28.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.64.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.67. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $88.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ashford Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AINC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Ashford from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Ashford Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

