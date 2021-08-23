Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stake Lowered by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 7,127.8% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,565,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488,375 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,654,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,991 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Citigroup by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,277 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $154,587,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Citigroup by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,299,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on C shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.

Shares of C opened at $70.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.67. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $142.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

