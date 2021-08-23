Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Takes $230,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,052,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,584 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 20.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,427,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,030 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,356,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,249 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,129,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,204,265,000 after purchasing an additional 227,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,707,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,107,796,000 after purchasing an additional 67,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA stock opened at $157.96 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $155.50 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $429.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.74.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $14.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.30.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.