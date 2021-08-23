Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Takes $230,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,052,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,584 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 20.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,427,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,030 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,356,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,249 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,129,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,204,265,000 after purchasing an additional 227,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,707,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,107,796,000 after purchasing an additional 67,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BABA stock opened at $157.96 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $155.50 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $429.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.74.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.30.
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
