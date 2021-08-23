Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.08 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will post $3.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50,000.00 to $9.10 million. Clearside Biomedical posted sales of $3.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year sales of $16.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 million to $24.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $10.89 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $19.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.74 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 540.08% and a negative return on equity of 172.83%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clearside Biomedical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.65.

Shares of Clearside Biomedical stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $5.65. 796,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,559. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.12. The company has a market capitalization of $336.06 million, a PE ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.48. Clearside Biomedical has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $7.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,206,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 248,635 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 378,559 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,614,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 364,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 107,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 105,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

