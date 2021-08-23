Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Acquires 11,944 Shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,944 shares during the period. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IGLB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,149,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110,807 shares during the period. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust now owns 1,214,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,002,000 after acquiring an additional 373,917 shares during the period. NYL Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 631,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 536,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,781,000 after acquiring an additional 74,510 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,083,000.

NYSEARCA:IGLB traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $71.35. The company had a trading volume of 24,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,234. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.66. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $64.82 and a 52 week high of $73.43.

