Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Lowers Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 61.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,468 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SIZE traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $132.39. 1,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,313. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.97. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $132.99.

