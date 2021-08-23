Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Trims Holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

IYG stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $189.76. 1,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,891. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.28. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12 month low of $116.07 and a 12 month high of $194.50.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

