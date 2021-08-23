Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 41.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,569 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,603.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 38,135 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.07. 104,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,331,473. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.30. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $103.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.