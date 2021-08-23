Clover Leaf Capital Corp’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on August 30th (NASDAQ:CLOEU)

Clover Leaf Capital’s (NASDAQ:CLOEU) quiet period will end on Monday, August 30th. Clover Leaf Capital had issued 12,500,000 shares in its IPO on July 20th. The total size of the offering was $125,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Clover Leaf Capital stock opened at $10.20 on Monday. Clover Leaf Capital has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $10.44.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Leaf Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Leaf Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.