CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) CEO Dino Robusto Sells 1,176 Shares

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) CEO Dino Robusto sold 1,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $50,085.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CNA traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,333. CNA Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $28.37 and a 1-year high of $49.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.62.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 10.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNA. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in CNA Financial by 422.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CNA Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 137,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,274,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in CNA Financial during the second quarter worth $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in CNA Financial by 5.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,282,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,807,000 after buying an additional 319,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in CNA Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 221,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,032,000 after buying an additional 7,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

