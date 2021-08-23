Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Holdings Boosted by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 73.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Coherent were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COHR. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 1st quarter valued at $303,468,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 1st quarter valued at $163,531,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coherent by 778.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $143,934,000 after buying an additional 504,370 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 1st quarter valued at $82,481,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 1st quarter valued at $68,470,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Coherent in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.33.

Shares of COHR opened at $249.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.50 and a beta of 1.60. Coherent, Inc. has a one year low of $103.00 and a one year high of $270.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $253.79.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. Coherent had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 10.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

